KP observes Labour Day; Govt pledges enhanced rights for labourers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, spirit of national unity marked the observance of Labour Day on Thursday.

A vibrant tapestry of events unfolded as political parties, government bodies, and non-governmental organizations voiced their solidarity with working class through impactful speeches and organized rallies. Prominent figures also took to social media to share their reflections on significance of labour.

In Peshawar, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) chapter, under the leadership of MPA Tariq Awan, spearheaded a rally that commenced at Press Club and culminated at Governor House.

Addressing participants, MPA Tariq Awan underscored indispensable role of laborers in society, asserting that they are bedrock upon which all progress, both conceptual and tangible, is built.

District Khyber witnessed a significant demonstration of support as the district administration orchestrated a rally led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Landikotal, Shahabud Din, and Tehsil Chairman Landikotal, Shah Khalid.

A strong contingent of traders and civil society members joined the rally, carrying banners and chanting slogans that championed the cause of laborers, expressing their unwavering solidarity.

In Mardan, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir addressed a ceremony at Government Higher Secondary school, Baghdada. He emphasized global significance of Labour Day as a day dedicated to safeguarding rights of workers.

Dr. Wazir affirmed district administration's keen awareness of challenges faced by laborers and pledged to dedicate all available resources to addressing these issues effectively.

Provincial Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan, in an official statement, lauded pivotal contributions of workers in bolstering nation's economy.

He paid tribute to labor force and conveyed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's commitment to their welfare. He further announced imminent upgrades to labor laws aimed at providing enhanced security and comprehensive social protection to laborers.

Demonstrating practical support, the City Traffic Police, Peshawar, under directives of its Chief, Haroon Rasheed, distributed lunchboxes and water bottles to laborers across the city.

On this occasion, Haroon Rasheed highlighted emphasis placed on laborers' rights in religion islam and stressed the collective responsibility to uphold these rights at all costs.

The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also convened a ceremony that brought together Secretary Welfare board Muhammad Tufail Khattak, presidents of various workers' unions, owners of different factories, and a significant number of laborers, fostering dialogue and recognizing their contributions.

The Youth Leadership Forum, a non-governmental organization organized a ceremony to underscore vital role of laborers in society.

Speakers at event emphasized that the tireless efforts of laborers are driving force propelling progress and development within communities.

Concluding the day with a powerful message of empowerment, the Youth Leadership Forum called upon young leaders to commit to championing workers' rights, promoting dignity in labor, and striving to create a future where every contribution is valued and celebrated, envisioning a better tomorrow built on foundation of respect and recognition for all workers.