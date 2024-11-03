Open Menu

LWMC Taking Measures For Smog-free Environment

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 09:00 PM

LWMC taking measures for smog-free environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) To combat smog, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has established specialised teams to implement effective cleaning measures throughout the provincial capital.

According to the official sources here on Sunday, the LWMC initiated mechanical sweeping, roadside scraping and water sprinkling across various areas to control dust. The LWMC teams were mobilised for scraping operations on key roads including Multan Road, Bhekewal Mor, Punjab University, Queen Mary Road, Gol Bagh, Shadbagh, McLeod Road, Allama Iqbal Road, GT Road, Ferozepur Road, Katcha Jail Road, Madir-e-Millat Road and Raiwind Road.

Additionally, mechanical sweeping was being conducted on Pine Avenue, Adda Plot, Raiwind Road and Khayaban-e-Firdausi.

WASA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din announced that the scrapping process would be carried out in a phased manner across all towns in Lahore. He emphasized that strict action would be taken against individuals who dispose of construction debris and garbage on the roadside. LWMC was taking all necessary steps to create a smog-free environment for the citizens. Citizens were urged to cooperate with LWMC teams in maintaining cleanliness.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Raiwind Punjab Water Jail Company Road Mary Bagh Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

12 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

22 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

22 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

22 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

22 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

22 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

22 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

22 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

22 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

22 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan