LWMC Taking Measures For Smog-free Environment
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) To combat smog, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has established specialised teams to implement effective cleaning measures throughout the provincial capital.
According to the official sources here on Sunday, the LWMC initiated mechanical sweeping, roadside scraping and water sprinkling across various areas to control dust. The LWMC teams were mobilised for scraping operations on key roads including Multan Road, Bhekewal Mor, Punjab University, Queen Mary Road, Gol Bagh, Shadbagh, McLeod Road, Allama Iqbal Road, GT Road, Ferozepur Road, Katcha Jail Road, Madir-e-Millat Road and Raiwind Road.
Additionally, mechanical sweeping was being conducted on Pine Avenue, Adda Plot, Raiwind Road and Khayaban-e-Firdausi.
WASA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din announced that the scrapping process would be carried out in a phased manner across all towns in Lahore. He emphasized that strict action would be taken against individuals who dispose of construction debris and garbage on the roadside. LWMC was taking all necessary steps to create a smog-free environment for the citizens. Citizens were urged to cooperate with LWMC teams in maintaining cleanliness.
