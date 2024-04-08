Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celebration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Encircled by customers with stretched hands, Abdullah Shah, a famous sweet sellor of Mardani peera was seen asking his staff to hurry up to fulfil the placed orders on Monday as the sun was dipping down over the Koh-e- Suafaid hills at Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Encircled by customers with stretched hands, Abdullah Shah, a famous sweet sellor of Mardani peera was seen asking his staff to hurry up to fulfil the placed orders on Monday as the sun was dipping down over the Koh-e- Suafaid hills at Peshawar.

Known as Speen Lala, Abdullah is assisted by his son and three labourers in packing of the mouthwatering traditional sweet working against clock to meet the orders placed by the Eid shopers for Eidul Fitr likely to be celebrated on Wednesday.

The sweet sellor claimed of using pure milk, butter, dryfruits, almonds and sugar in Mardani peera being sold like a hotcake ahead of Meethi Eid.

Carrying forward the legacy of his grandfather, the 52 years old sweet sellor said that he belonged to the third generation of his family associated with this profitable business.

As special Eid Offer, "we provide the commodity on Rs480 per KG against Rs600 being sold in open market," he said, adding despite skyrocketing price hike and inflation, its price has not been increased as per my father's will.

“Mardani peera is my first choice for Eid parties. I purchased 10 kilograms of Mardani peera including five KG each for my married sisters, maternal uncles and relatives as special Eid gifts,” Professor Dr Naeem Khan of Swabi University told APP.

Mardani peera, sohan halwa of Dera Ismail Khan, Gajar halwa of Bannu and Rajjar Methai of Charsadda added colours to Eid celebrations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Known as the land of hospitality, Khyber Pakthunkhwa is a unique province of Pakistan where traditional sweets become an important food item in Eid celebrations, weddings and birthday parties due to its delicious taste and energy perspectives.

Besides Mardani peera, several varieties of sohan halwa are brought from different districts including Multan to Peshawar as special Eid items, however, the Dera Ismail Khan’s variety attracts a substantial number of buyers due to its unique flavor, taste and being cost-efficient.

Noor Ali alias Pehlawan, who run a famous sweet shop at Qissa Khawani Peshawar told APP that he had brought 60kg sohan halwa stock from DI Khan and all of it were sold out till today.

“My son had visited DI Khan last night to bring additional 50KG sohan halwa stock to fulfill people’s pressing people's demands for Eid celebrations and upcoming wedding parties,” he said.

The ingredients required for the special halwa include milk, khoya, soni, fine flour, sugar and ghee besides dry fruits, which make it more delicious and tasty.

He said the traders from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Punjab have placed heavy orders for Eid and extra labour was hired to meet their pressing demands for sweets and confectionaries.

Like sohan halwa, the Rajjar Methai made of pure "Gur" of Charsadda district also attracts a large number of buyers for Eid parties due to its appetizing taste and affordable prices.

Located about one kilometer north of Charsadda city, Rajjar bazaar has now turned into a sweets market where a great rush of buyers are being witnessed in all bakary shops on the eve of Eidul Fitr celebrations.

The traditional sweet was brought in substantial quantities in Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera and Mardan districts where Rajjar sweets were being sold like hot cake.

Yaqoob Khan, an owner of Razzar sweet told APP that this hard earned business was started by his grandfather Israruddin alias Chacha Halwai in 1930 and he belonged to the third generation running it today to support his family.

The delicious quality of the sweet differentiates it from the rest of confectioneries due to its better taste, chemically free and affordable price. The people served it to relatives and guests as a special item besides on joys occasions of Eid, weddings, engagements and children birthday strengthening the bond of love and friendship.

“Personally, I like Rajjar sweet due its palatable taste and cost-efficient,” said Riaz Khan, a retired government employee, adding people of all social status can afford it. “I purchased four KG Rajar sweets at Rs 400 per kilogram for my family members and friends as a special marriage gift,” he added.

Haji Yaqoob said the recipe for the popular sweet changed over the years and only butter, flour and gur were used in its preparation by my father as sugar was not available in those ancient days in Charsadda.

He said presently it was being prepared with various ingredients including desi ghee, milk, butter, gur and white flour enhances its taste and delectability. The popular sweet also attracted traders from Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic while marching to the subcontinent via Charsadda and Peshawar through GT Road.

The local people also send the sweets as a gift to their friends and relatives, living in other parts of the country as well as abroad. It is also being exported to Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria and several middle East countries besides send to USA, UK and other western countries as a special gift for friends and relatives.

Dr Naeem said Pakistan can earn valuable foreign exchange by exporting the traditional confectionery to international markets. Focus should be made on its marketing by involving foreign missions to explore new avenues for these popular products besides social and digital media to be used for its proper projection overseas.

The manufacturers and shopkeepers of these traditional sweets said that they had suffered great financial losses due to the corona pandemic and 2022 devastative flood and urged the government to financially support the affectees besides providing interest free loans to them.

This would enable the affected shopkeepers and manufacturers to strengthen their business besides providing jobs to labourers.

They also demanded industry status to Mardani peera, DI Khan's sohan halwa and Rajar methai of Charsadda.

APP/fam