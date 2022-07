Met office predicts thundershower in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological department on Sunday predicted rain with wind and thundershower in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

Whereas, thundershower is predicted in Thatta, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot, Dadu, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Hyderbad, Jamshoro and Karachi.

Rain with wind is also predicted in a few places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur and Jacobabad.