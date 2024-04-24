Open Menu

Officials Of NDMA, PDMA Briefs Engr Amir Muqam About Recent Rains, Landslide Impacts In KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday received a detailed briefing by senior officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PDMA-KP) on recent rains and landslide damages and rescue and relief efforts being conducted in the affected areas.

Federal Minister was informed about the damages incurred by recent rains and the relief operations and distribution of assistance funds by the NDMA and PDMA, said a press release.

Minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the most impacted province due to rains and landslides in terms of human life losses reported.

He said that federal government would help the victims in this hour of difficulty. Engr Amir Muqam expressed solidarity and sympathy with the rains victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assured every possible assistance and support to them.

He said that due to heavy rains and landslides, life and financial losses occurred in various districts including Shangla, Swat, Bajaur, Buner, Batagram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Malakand, Karak, Tank, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Bannu, North and South Waziristan, Kohat and Orakzai.

The federal minister said that compensation should be given to the deceased and better treatment facilities should be provided to the injured.

The official informed the federal minister that 33 children, 15 women are among the killed, while 17 women, 37 men and 24 children are among the injured, adding that a total of 3,202 houses were damaged due to the collapse of walls and roofs in different districts of which 477 were completely damaged and 2,725 got partially damaged.

