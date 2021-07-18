UrduPoint.com
PHC Closes Down 83 Illegal Treatment Centres

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:40 PM

PHC closes down 83 illegal treatment centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closed down 83 illegal treatment centres during the last week in 14 districts of the province.

According to a PHC spokesperson on Sunday, the enforcement teams raided 739 treatment centres and found 178 quacks to have abandoned quackery, while 43 centres had become legal by appointing qualified physicians.

The PHC will continue surveillance of another 392 treatment centres, added the spokesperson.

The PHC had sealed 53 businesses, being used as family clinics, and nine medical stores where patients were being treated.

Seven illegal dentists, six hakeems and four homeopathic doctors, who were treating patients with allopathic medicines, were also sealed.

In district Attock, the PHC teams carried out action against 115 treatment centres, and shuttered eight illegal ones. In other districts, 11 centres were sealed in Sahiwal, nine in Dera Ghazi Khan, eight each in Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahab and Bahawalnagar, seven each in Chiniot and Rawalpindi, four in Chakwal, three each in Kasur, Bahawalpur and Lodharan, and one in Sheikhupura.

In Lahore, Ali Medical and Gynae Centre, Hafiz Clinic and CDC Medical Lab & Collection Centre were also shuttered.

