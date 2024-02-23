- Home
- Pakistan
- Rain, snowfall in Balochistan, upper parts of country may disrupt roads, cause flash flooding: PMD
Rain, Snowfall In Balochistan, Upper Parts Of Country May Disrupt Roads, Cause Flash Flooding: PMD
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has alerted the concerned authorities in the wake of rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills in Balochistan and upper parts of the country on February 26 and 27.
Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs in Balochistan while snowfall in the hilly areas may disrupt or cause closure of roads during the period.
A westerly wave was likely to enter Balochistan on February 25 (night) and may grip the upper parts of the country on February 26.
Under the influence of this weather system, in Balochistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills and few heavy falls is expected in Chaghi, Noushki, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Sibbi, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel and Kohlu on February 25 (night) and February 26.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu and Waziristan from February 25 (night) to February 27 with occasional gaps. Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period.
In Gilgit Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar.
In Kashmir, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from February25 (night) to February 27 with occasional gaps.
Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period.
In Punjab/Islamabad, light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab and Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan on February 26 (evening/night) and February 27. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during this period.
In Sindh, cloudy weather with gusty winds is expected in southern parts of the province on February 25 and February 26.
About the possible impacts, the PMD said snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of roads in north Balochistan and heavy rain may cause flash flooding in local nullahs/streams in Balochistan particularly in Gwadar, Ketch, Panjgur and Awaran districts on February 26.
Snowfall may disrupt roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on February 26 (evening/night) and February 27.
The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan cannot be ruled out during the forecast period.
Wind thunderstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, Vehicles and solar panels etc. The farmers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.
All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.
Recent Stories
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed,another injured in firing incident16 minutes ago
-
Steps to be taken to curb corruption, red tapism culture, says new Commissioner16 minutes ago
-
Int’l Conference on 'Role of Media in Enhancing the Global Connectivity through BRI' held25 minutes ago
-
BISE issues 176,359 roll number slips for matric exam36 minutes ago
-
All possible facilities to be ensured for Hujjaj intending hajj 2024 : minister36 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for attempting to dent IMF programme36 minutes ago
-
Road safety awareness, training camp held46 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today49 minutes ago
-
AJK PM urges UN to resolve long-pending Kashmir dispute55 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 331 kg drugs in 10 operations56 minutes ago
-
CPO orders to accelerate crackdown against kite flyers, sellers; 69 arrested1 hour ago
-
Thirteen reports of Standing Committee presented in Senate1 hour ago