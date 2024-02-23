Rain, snowfall in Balochistan, upper parts of country may disrupt roads, cause flash flooding: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has alerted the concerned authorities in the wake of rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills in Balochistan and upper parts of the country on February 26 and 27.

Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs in Balochistan while snowfall in the hilly areas may disrupt or cause closure of roads during the period.

A westerly wave was likely to enter Balochistan on February 25 (night) and may grip the upper parts of the country on February 26.

Under the influence of this weather system, in Balochistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills and few heavy falls is expected in Chaghi, Noushki, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Sibbi, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel and Kohlu on February 25 (night) and February 26.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu and Waziristan from February 25 (night) to February 27 with occasional gaps. Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period.

In Gilgit Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar.

In Kashmir, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from February25 (night) to February 27 with occasional gaps.

Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period.

In Punjab/Islamabad, light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab and Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan on February 26 (evening/night) and February 27. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during this period.

In Sindh, cloudy weather with gusty winds is expected in southern parts of the province on February 25 and February 26.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of roads in north Balochistan and heavy rain may cause flash flooding in local nullahs/streams in Balochistan particularly in Gwadar, Ketch, Panjgur and Awaran districts on February 26.

Snowfall may disrupt roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on February 26 (evening/night) and February 27.

The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan cannot be ruled out during the forecast period.

Wind thunderstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, Vehicles and solar panels etc. The farmers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.