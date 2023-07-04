Rain-wind/thundershower expected at various parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper/central Punjab and Northeast Balochistan during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper/central Punjab and Northeast Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

However, very hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

The PMD has also warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Peshawar. While landslide is also likely in hilly areas.

In Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershower with (heavy falls at isolated places is expected in Islamabad.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Malakand, Balakot, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

Heavy falls are also expected in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Malakand, Dir, Swat, Kohat and Kohistan during the period.

In Punjab, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Taunsa, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Heavy falls are also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha and Faisalabad during the period.

Very hot and humid weather is likely to continue in other districts of the province.

In Balochistan, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province however isolated rain wind-thunderstorm may occur in Ziarat, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob and Barkhan.

The weather will remain very hot and humid weather in most districts of Sindh In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy Falls are also expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred in Northeastern Punjab, Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. While, hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Jhelum 49 mm, Mangla 46, Sialkot (Airport 42, City 29), Lahore (Head Office Wasa 33, Mughal Pura 26, Airport 25, City 24, Qurtaba Chowk 23, Pani Wala Talab 22, Taj Pura, Farrukhabad 20, Lakshmi Chowk 18, Johar Twon, Nishtar Town 16, Chowk Nakhuda, Gulshan-e- Ravi 14, Iqbal Town, Upper Mal 12, Samanabad 09), Narowal 25, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 23, Chaklala 17, Kacheri 10), Murree 18, Gujranwala 17, Islamabad (Bokra 16, Zeropoint, Airport 09, Saidpur 03), Kasur 07, M. B. Din 06, Gujrat 05, Noorpur Thal 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 30, Balakot, Bannu 18, Malamjabba 12, Lower Dir 08, Saidu Sharif 03, Kashmir: Kotli 10, Rawalakot 05, Garhi Dupatta 03 and Muzaffarabad Airport 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu, Dalbandin 47 C,Sibbi 46, Nokkundi and Jacobabad 45 C.