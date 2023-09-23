Open Menu

SABS University Showcases Photographic Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2023 | 06:21 PM

SABS University showcases photographic exhibition

HYDERABAD, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Thursday showcased the beauty of Pakistan especially Sindh by "Through the Lens: A journey in frames" photography exhibition in the campus.

The weeklong exhibition is the examination project of third year Communication Design and fourth year Architecture students under the supervision of senior photographer Ali Gul Qureshi, the university spokesman informed.

A total of 42 students displayed 84 photographs across Sindh province and Pakistan. The major pictures which were displayed in the exhibition included Mukhi House Hyderabad, Kotri Bridge, Anarkali Haveli Lahore, Merewether Clock Tower Karachi, Express Market Karachi, SABS University Jamshoro, Sindh University Old Campus Hyderabad, Pakka Qila Hyderabad, Hirabad, Tower Market Hyderabad, Tombs of Mir and Kalhora rulers, Talpur House Hyderabad, Makli Graveyard, Badshahi Mosque Lahore, Bahawalpur library, Shrine of Laal Shahbaz Qalandar and other heritage, cultural and ancient sites.

Interestingly majority of photographs were captured through mobile camera.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, who highly appreciated the efforts of students and encouraged them to publicize their work through digital media techniques.

She advised the students to write something about these photographs, their angles, techniques, lenses, thoughts behind particular aspect and everything related to specific photo. Large number of faculty members, employees and students witnessed the exhibition.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Hyderabad Bahawalpur Jamshoro Kotri Market Mosque Media

