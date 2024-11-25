Smog Intensity Decreases, Lahore Moves To Fourth Place In Terms Of Air Pollution
Published November 25, 2024
The intensity of smog in the provincial capital on Monday decreased, while moving Lahore to the fourth ranking among the most polluted cities in the world
The overall air pollution rate in the 'City of Gardens' was recorded at 242, the AQI of the DHA area of Lahore was 366, while the Air Quality Index of the Ghazi Road Interchange was 294.
According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature of the provincial capital is likely to be 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum is likely to reach 25 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced a groundbreaking initiative under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership to combat air pollution in Punjab.
As part of this effort, 30 advanced air quality monitors are being installed across various cities in the province, with Lahore's monitoring capacity increasing to eight units.
The new monitors in Lahore are strategically placed at THQ Kahna, Jiya Bhagga Police Station, Shahdara Teaching Hospital, Punjab University, and Wildlife Park, Raiwind.
It is worth mentioning here that other cities benefiting from this initiative include Rawalpindi (3 monitors), Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, and Sialkot (1 monitor each), as well as Multan, Gujranwala, and Bahawalpur (2 monitors each). Sargodha (2 monitors) and Dera Ghazi Khan (1 monitor) are expected to activate their systems by the end of this month. These devices are linked to the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) central control room for real-time monitoring.
