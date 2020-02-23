Two more protectorate offices in offing to facilitate emigrants in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development is contemplating a plan to set up two additional protectorate offices in two cities of Punjab to facilitate the emigrants.

"The plan for setting up two protectorate offices at Sialkot and Dera Ghazi Khan, will be materialized in next three months," an official source in the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) told APP.

He said the initiative would enable the intending emigrants to get their foreign service agreements formalized that helped ensure their rights and obligations in respective countries.

The move, aimed at reducing the burden on already established protectorates, would eventually save the time and money of intending emigrants living in the afar areas of country, he added.

As many as seven protectorates offices were already operational in various cities including Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Malakand, he added.

\778