UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weather Turn Pleasure After Rain, Electricity, Internet Disconnected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Weather turn pleasure after rain, electricity, internet disconnected

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) ::Weather turned pleasure after rain on Sunday in different areas of district Tank.

The children put off their shirts and enjoyed the weather in streets and on roads.

The roof of several houses caved in and trees were damaged while no casualty of human was reported.

The electricity and internet system was completely disconnected till evening in different areas including Gomal, Murtaza, Amakhel and other areas.

It worth mentioning here that the Provincial Met Office has predicted wind-thunderstorm rain at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, D.I Khan and Tank districts for next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Internet Electricity Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Gomal I Khan Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

36 minutes ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

2 hours ago

Sustainable agriculture is an economic and social ..

3 hours ago

Dubai businesses explore opportunities in Mozambiq ..

3 hours ago

SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.