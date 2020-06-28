Weather turn pleasure after rain, electricity, internet disconnected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) ::Weather turned pleasure after rain on Sunday in different areas of district Tank.

The children put off their shirts and enjoyed the weather in streets and on roads.

The roof of several houses caved in and trees were damaged while no casualty of human was reported.

The electricity and internet system was completely disconnected till evening in different areas including Gomal, Murtaza, Amakhel and other areas.

It worth mentioning here that the Provincial Met Office has predicted wind-thunderstorm rain at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, D.I Khan and Tank districts for next 24 hours.