Drizzle In City, More Rain With Few Heavy Falls Likely
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Various parts of the provincial capital on Monday received a drizzle which turned the weather pleasant bringing some cold conditions as minimum temperature was recorded 13 degrees Celsius, while the Met office has predicted more rains during next two days
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Various parts of the provincial capital on Monday received a drizzle which turned the weather pleasant bringing some cold conditions as minimum temperature was recorded 13 degrees Celsius, while the Met office has predicted more rains during next two days.
According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave has entered Balochistan and under the influence of this weather system; rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar till Thursday.
Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on Wednesday. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.
Recent Stories
Emergency summit in Jamaica to address spiraling Haiti crisis
WAPDA establishes Hydel Museum at Tarbela
UN chief urges 'silencing the guns' in Gaza for Ramadan
Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday
CM approves transport projects featuring 20,000 e-bikes, 657 eco-friendly buses
12 hospitalised after technical problem on Boeing-made LATAM flight
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders reduction in housing installmen ..
Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) delegation calls on CM Maryam
CM condoles demise of wife of ANP’s chief
LESCO making transmission system more stable
LCCI membership renewal till 31st
PPP Hazara division celebrates Asif Ali Zardari’s victory
More Stories From Weather
-
Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected from Mar 103 days ago
-
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas: PMD5 days ago
-
KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance of rains, snowfall victims5 days ago
-
NDMA's NCOP forecast rain, snow from March 6-125 days ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, northern areas6 days ago
-
Cold and dry weather forecasts in Sukkur division6 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh6 days ago
-
Tourists visit Kanigram valley after snowfall7 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Karachi7 days ago
-
Snowfall in Murree: precautionary measures advised9 days ago
-
Tourists urged to get weather updates before visiting Murree9 days ago
-
Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral9 days ago