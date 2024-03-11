Open Menu

Drizzle In City, More Rain With Few Heavy Falls Likely

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Various parts of the provincial capital on Monday received a drizzle which turned the weather pleasant bringing some cold conditions as minimum temperature was recorded 13 degrees Celsius, while the Met office has predicted more rains during next two days

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave has entered Balochistan and under the influence of this weather system; rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar till Thursday.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on Wednesday. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

