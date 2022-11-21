UrduPoint.com

Fog To Engulf Plain Areas Of Punjab During Morning Hours: PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Foggy conditions are likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab during morning hours as per the forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

The weather will remain cold and dry in Islamabad during the next 24 hours.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, however, shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera and Swabi during morning hours.

In Punjab, the weather will remain cold and dry weather in most districts of the province. However, fog is likely to develop over Faisalabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Okara, Mian Channu, Bahawalpur and Multan during early morning hours.

In Balochistan, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while cold in northern districts.

In Sindh, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, foggy conditions are likely to prevail in Sukkur and surrounding areas during morning hours.

In Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, cold and dry weather is expected during the period.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -10 C, Kalam -05, Ziarat -04, Hunza, Skardu, Astore -03, Bagrote, Kalat -02, Malamjabba and Shupiyan -01C.

