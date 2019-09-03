UrduPoint.com
Light Rain Likely In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:06 PM

Light rain likely in Karachi

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 31 to 33 degree centigrade with 70 to 80 per cent humidity.

Rain/thunderstorm is likely to occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Shaheed Banazirabad divisions whereas light rain with occasional thunderstorm may also occur in Karachi and Larkana divisions in the next 24 hours.

