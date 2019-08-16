UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecasts Rain In Different Parts Of The Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 12:19 PM

Met office forecasts rain in different parts of the country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain for Islamabad, Lahore and several other parts of the country during the next 24 hours.According to Met Office, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain for Islamabad, Lahore and several other parts of the country during the next 24 hours.According to Met Office, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan.

Moderate monsoon currents are reaching upper and central parts of the country, while weak monsoon currents in southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.Met Office has predicted widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) in Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Malakand, Sargodha, Faislabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

