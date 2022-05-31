UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy, Hot Weather To Persist In Most Parts Of KP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 12:49 PM

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly hot and partly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

However, it said widespread light and moderate rainfall with dust and thunderstorm are much likely over Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat and Karak districts.

It said scattered to fairly widespread dust and thunderstorms are likely in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D I Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

The maximum temperature recorded in the province was 42�C in Dera Ismail Khan.

