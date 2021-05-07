UrduPoint.com
Rain-thunderstorm Likely At Isolated Places Of KP: Met

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:37 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regional meteorological center has forecast rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds at isolated places of the province during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regional meteorological center has forecast rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds at isolated places of the province during next 24 hours.

However, weather would remain partly cloudy in most parts of the province.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, D. I. Khan, Tank, South and North Waziristan districts, says daily reports of the meteorological regional center.

On Friday, maximum temperature 37�C was recorded in DIkhan.

