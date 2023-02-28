Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorms for various parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorms for various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the western and upper parts of the country and may persist over the upper parts till March 02.

Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the period.

While, rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills are likely in upper/central Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper/central Punjab and Potohar region.

Hailstorms and heavy falls are expected at a few places during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cloudy in the upper parts.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Noorpur Thal 14mm, Joharabad 10, Jhang 06, Chakwal 05, Sargodha, Murree, Dera Ghazi Khan 04, Layyah 03, Islamabad (Airport) 03, City, Bokra 01), Lahore (Airport 02, City 01), Gujranwala, Narowal, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Kasur, Kot Addu 02, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Kacheri 02), Gujrat, Hafizabad, Faisalabad 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (Airport 09, City 04), Bacha Khan (Airport) 08, Cherat 04, Kashmir: Rawalakot 07mm.

The minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -06, Kalam -02, Gupis -01 and Skardu 00.