Rain With Strong Winds Predicted For 19 KP Districts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:24 PM

Rain with strong winds predicted for 19 KP districts

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted rain with strong winds in 9 districts of the province and snowfall over mountains from Friday evening

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted rain with strong winds in 9 districts of the province and snowfall over mountains from Friday evening.

Following the prediction, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued letters to the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners regarding adopting precautionary measures to cope with any situation.

According to the Met Office heavy rains were predicted for 19 districts including Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohaistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan and Kohat.

Chances of snowfall over the mountains of upper parts of the province were also predicted.

It said the rain spell may last up till Sunday with intermittent intervals that may cause flooding in rain water channels of plain areas and land sliding in hilly areas. The public was also advised to avoid unnecessary journeys towards vulnerable areas.

