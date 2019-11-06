UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain/thunderstorm Occurs At Scattered Places, More Rain Forecast 06 Nov 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:53 PM

Rain/thunderstorm occurs at scattered places, more rain forecast 06 Nov 2019

Rain/thunderstorm on Wednesday occured at scattered places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Peshawar, Mardan, D.I.Khan, Malakand, Abbotabad, Chitral, Dir districts, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Rain/thunderstorm on Wednesday occured at scattered places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Peshawar, Mardan, D.I.Khan, Malakand, Abbotabad, Chitral, Dir districts, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during last 24 hours.

Rain/thunderstorm have turned weather cold in parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Giglit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, has forecast more widespread rain/thunderstorm (with heavy falls at a few places) in districts of upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad, at scattered places in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and central Punjab on Thursday.

Snowfall over high mountains and hailstorm in plain areas are also expected during the period.

During past 24 hours, Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Rawalakot 85, Garhidupatta 61, Muzaffarabad (City 56, City 42), Kotli 45, Punjab: Murree 74,Islamabad (ZP 20, AP 14, Siadpur 17, Bokra 13, Golra 11), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 39, Shamsabad 11), Attock 12, Chakwal 10, Joharabad 06, Jhelum 04, Mangla 03, Noorpur Thal 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 48, Balakot 45, Malamjabba 24, Dir ( Upper 29, Lower 10), Mirkhani 21, Drosh 15, Kalam 12, Chitral 11, Chirat 10, Pattan 09, Saidusharif 07, D.

I Khan 03,Takht bhai 02, Peshawar (PAF 01, City Trace). Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 09, Bagrote 07, Chillas 04 and Gupis 01.

Lowest minimum temperature were recorded at Kalam -01C, Skardu, Astore, Bagrote and Kalat 02C.

According to synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is effecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper / central parts till Friday morning.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Chitral Dir Malakand Kalat Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Noorpur Thal Balakot I Khan

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab strengthen stranglehold on Balochi ..

13 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI: Taimur scores centu ..

17 minutes ago

Central Punjab poised for victory in Faisalabad

21 minutes ago

Thar Foundation focuses on Vulture Conservation in ..

25 minutes ago

President issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Resear ..

26 minutes ago

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer meets Indonesian Minister of ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.