Rain,wind-thunderstorm likely at scattered places in next 24 hours: MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala division, Islamabad, Kashmir during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala division, Islamabad, Kashmir during next 24 hours.

While also expected at isolated places at Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country during this time span, Met office reported.

Rainfall recorded in last 24 hours remained; Punjab Sialkot (A/P 45mm, City 30mm), Rawalpindi( Chaklala 23mm, Shamsabad 12mm), Islamabad (Bokra 15mm, ZP Trace), Gujrat 06mm and Jehlum 05mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday remainedTurbat 43�C & Sibbi 41�C.