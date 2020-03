Rain,wind-thunderstorm likely in most parts during next 24 hours

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Upper Sindh during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Upper Sindh during next 24 hours.

Heavy falls and hailstorms also expected at few places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Balochistan,a MET office reported.

Torrential rains and continue rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs. Rain with dust raising winds also expected in upper Sindh.

Rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of northern Balochistan,Punjab, Khyber Paktunkhwa, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Rain (mm): Punjab: Sahiwal 36, Okara, Noorpur Thal 32, Bahawalnagar 26, Islamabad (ZeroPoint 21, Saidpur 24, Glra 14, Bokra 16), Rawalpindi 14, (Shamsabad and Chaklala 11), Toba Tek Singh 16 , Faisalabad 08, Mandi Bahawaldin, Mangla, Murree, Kot Addu 07, Hafizabad, Multan 06, Jhang 05, Lahore (City 05, Airport 02), Sialkot (City 03, Airport 04), Gujranwala 04, Narowal, Chakwal 03, Jhelum 02 , Gujarat, Kasur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar 01, Balochistan: Sibi 12, Khuzdar, Ziarat 04, Qalat 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper Dir 54, Lower Dir 37), Charat 27, Parachinar 25, Malm Jabah 23, Saidu Sharif 20, Mir Khani 19, Takhtabai 18, Bannu 12, Peshawar (City 08, AK) Airport 09), Kakul 07, Darwash, Balakot, Chitral 06, Kalam 04, DI Khan and Patan 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 16, Rawlakot 12, Garhi Dupta 08.