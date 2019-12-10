UrduPoint.com
Widespread Thundershowers, Snowfall Forecast For KP

Widespread thundershowers, snowfall forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Met Office Tuesday forecast widespread thundershowers of moderate to heavy intensity with heavy snowfall and shivering cold chilly winds over hills and mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 to 48 hours.

It said that mainly cloudy and cold weather would prevail in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra division, DI Khan division, Peshawar division, Kohat division, Mardan, Charsadda and Malakand division.

The minimum temperature recorded from major cities of the province was; Kalam -3C, Parachina -1, Dir and Chitral 0C, Bannu 4, DI Khan 9, Peshawar 3 and Kakul 1.

