Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 11:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 20, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 22, 2025

USD 281.7377

GBP 376.5142

EUR 316.5886

JPY 1.9444

