Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 20, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 22, 2025
USD 281.7377
GBP 376.5142
EUR 316.5886
JPY 1.9444
APP/as
