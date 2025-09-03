PDWP Approves 18 Development Schemes Worth Rs. 112b
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 09:46 PM
The 24th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for current fiscal year, here Wednesday, approved 18 development schemes in the sectors of Higher Education, Wildlife, Health & Population, SHC&ME, Urban Development, and Public Buildings, with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 112 billion
Presided over by Planning & Development Board, Punjab's Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved the following schemes:
1. CM Initiative for Establishment of IT Labs in Colleges – Rs. 5,794 million
2. CM Laptop Program – Rs. 9,840.7 million
3. Punjab Wildlife Conservation and Habitat Restoration Program through Community-Based Conservancies and Implementation Partners – Rs. 3,929.298 million
4. Introduction of Hospital Waste Management Regime in Tertiary Care Hospitals (Revised) – Rs. 3,820.76 million
5. Provision of Equipment and Furniture & Fixtures of Remaining BHUs and RHCs (Phase-II) – Rs. 9,746.033 million
6. Revamping of Non-24/7 BHUs across Punjab – Rs. 9,650.465 million
7. Reconstruction of Dilapidated BHUs and RHCs of Punjab (80 BHUs and 6 RHCs) – Rs. 3,094.884 million
8. Revamping of Remaining/Leftover 24/7 BHUs across Punjab – Rs. 9,984.007 million
9. National Health Support Program (NHSP) (TA Component) (Revised) – Rs.
2,170.605 million
10. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster I: District Rahim Yar Khan & Rajanpur) – Rs. 7,025 million
11. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster II: District DG Khan & Layyah) – Rs. 6,420 million
12. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster III: District Muzaffargarh & Kot Addu) – Rs. 6,094 million
13. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster IV: District Bhakkar, Mianwali & Khushab) – Rs. 3,870 million
14. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster V: District Talagang, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi & Attock) – Rs. 7,383 million
15. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster XIV: District Bahawalnagar & Bahawalpur) – Rs. 6,686 million
16. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program through Small Dams in Potohar Region – Rs. 1,193 million
17. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Design, Installation & Commissioning of SCADA System along with Central Control Rooms) – Rs. 7,271 million
18. Construction of Punjab Judicial academy at Kala Shah Kaku, Lahore (Phase-II) (Revised) – Rs. 5,646.598 million
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Health Secretary Ms Nadia Saquib, HUD Secretary Noor-Ul-Amin, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members and other senior officers.
