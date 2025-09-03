Open Menu

PDWP Approves 18 Development Schemes Worth Rs. 112b

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 09:46 PM

PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b

The 24th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for current fiscal year, here Wednesday, approved 18 development schemes in the sectors of Higher Education, Wildlife, Health & Population, SHC&ME, Urban Development, and Public Buildings, with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 112 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The 24th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for current fiscal year, here Wednesday, approved 18 development schemes in the sectors of Higher education, Wildlife, Health & Population, SHC&ME, Urban Development, and Public Buildings, with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 112 billion.

Presided over by Planning & Development Board, Punjab's Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved the following schemes:

1. CM Initiative for Establishment of IT Labs in Colleges – Rs. 5,794 million

2. CM Laptop Program – Rs. 9,840.7 million

3. Punjab Wildlife Conservation and Habitat Restoration Program through Community-Based Conservancies and Implementation Partners – Rs. 3,929.298 million

4. Introduction of Hospital Waste Management Regime in Tertiary Care Hospitals (Revised) – Rs. 3,820.76 million

5. Provision of Equipment and Furniture & Fixtures of Remaining BHUs and RHCs (Phase-II) – Rs. 9,746.033 million

6. Revamping of Non-24/7 BHUs across Punjab – Rs. 9,650.465 million

7. Reconstruction of Dilapidated BHUs and RHCs of Punjab (80 BHUs and 6 RHCs) – Rs. 3,094.884 million

8. Revamping of Remaining/Leftover 24/7 BHUs across Punjab – Rs. 9,984.007 million

9. National Health Support Program (NHSP) (TA Component) (Revised) – Rs.

2,170.605 million

10. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster I: District Rahim Yar Khan & Rajanpur) – Rs. 7,025 million

11. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster II: District DG Khan & Layyah) – Rs. 6,420 million

12. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster III: District Muzaffargarh & Kot Addu) – Rs. 6,094 million

13. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster IV: District Bhakkar, Mianwali & Khushab) – Rs. 3,870 million

14. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster V: District Talagang, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi & Attock) – Rs. 7,383 million

15. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster XIV: District Bahawalnagar & Bahawalpur) – Rs. 6,686 million

16. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program through Small Dams in Potohar Region – Rs. 1,193 million

17. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Design, Installation & Commissioning of SCADA System along with Central Control Rooms) – Rs. 7,271 million

18. Construction of Punjab Judicial academy at Kala Shah Kaku, Lahore (Phase-II) (Revised) – Rs. 5,646.598 million

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Health Secretary Ms Nadia Saquib, HUD Secretary Noor-Ul-Amin, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members and other senior officers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal ..

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events

5 minutes ago
 The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) mark ..

The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day

5 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112 ..

PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b

5 minutes ago
 Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pa ..

Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost ..

PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation

5 minutes ago
 Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition ..

Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..

11 minutes ago
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack ma ..

CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs

11 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinna ..

ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case

11 minutes ago
 CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain d ..

CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance

11 minutes ago
 Two killed in separate incidents

Two killed in separate incidents

11 minutes ago
 Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic ..

Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan

18 minutes ago
 Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after ..

Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business