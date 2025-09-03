PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b

The 24th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for current fiscal year, here Wednesday, approved 18 development schemes in the sectors of Higher Education, Wildlife, Health & Population, SHC&ME, Urban Development, and Public Buildings, with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 112 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The 24th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for current fiscal year, here Wednesday, approved 18 development schemes in the sectors of Higher education, Wildlife, Health & Population, SHC&ME, Urban Development, and Public Buildings, with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 112 billion.

Presided over by Planning & Development Board, Punjab's Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved the following schemes:

1. CM Initiative for Establishment of IT Labs in Colleges – Rs. 5,794 million

2. CM Laptop Program – Rs. 9,840.7 million

3. Punjab Wildlife Conservation and Habitat Restoration Program through Community-Based Conservancies and Implementation Partners – Rs. 3,929.298 million

4. Introduction of Hospital Waste Management Regime in Tertiary Care Hospitals (Revised) – Rs. 3,820.76 million

5. Provision of Equipment and Furniture & Fixtures of Remaining BHUs and RHCs (Phase-II) – Rs. 9,746.033 million

6. Revamping of Non-24/7 BHUs across Punjab – Rs. 9,650.465 million

7. Reconstruction of Dilapidated BHUs and RHCs of Punjab (80 BHUs and 6 RHCs) – Rs. 3,094.884 million

8. Revamping of Remaining/Leftover 24/7 BHUs across Punjab – Rs. 9,984.007 million

9. National Health Support Program (NHSP) (TA Component) (Revised) – Rs.

2,170.605 million

10. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster I: District Rahim Yar Khan & Rajanpur) – Rs. 7,025 million

11. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster II: District DG Khan & Layyah) – Rs. 6,420 million

12. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster III: District Muzaffargarh & Kot Addu) – Rs. 6,094 million

13. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster IV: District Bhakkar, Mianwali & Khushab) – Rs. 3,870 million

14. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster V: District Talagang, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi & Attock) – Rs. 7,383 million

15. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Cluster XIV: District Bahawalnagar & Bahawalpur) – Rs. 6,686 million

16. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program through Small Dams in Potohar Region – Rs. 1,193 million

17. Chief Minister’s Saaf Pani Program (Design, Installation & Commissioning of SCADA System along with Central Control Rooms) – Rs. 7,271 million

18. Construction of Punjab Judicial academy at Kala Shah Kaku, Lahore (Phase-II) (Revised) – Rs. 5,646.598 million

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Health Secretary Ms Nadia Saquib, HUD Secretary Noor-Ul-Amin, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members and other senior officers.