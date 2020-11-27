COVID-19 claims 22 more lives in Punjab on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 22 more lives in the province on Friday and 654 new cases were reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 117,160 while a total number of deaths has been recorded 2,945.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 176 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,one in Sheikhupura, three in Kasur, two in Nankana Sahib,161 in Rawalpindi, 13 in Attock, two in Jehlum, one in Gujranwala, three in Mandi Bahauddin, 16 in Sialkot, 21 in Gujrat,21 in Faisalabad, five in Toba Tek Singh, 39 in Multan,42 Lodharan, six in Vehari, three in Khanewal, seven in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Chineot,10 in Sargodha, five in Mianwali, 23 in Khoshab, five in Jhang, 48 in Bahawalpur, seven in Bhakkar, one in Layyah, nine in Rahimyar Khan, two in Rajanpur, one in Muzaffargarh, five in Sahiwal,11 in Okara, two in Pakpatan and one new case has been reported in Bahawalnagar during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,930,200 tests for COVID-19 so far while 98,191 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several timesin a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.