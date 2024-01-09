Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly cold and cloudy weather is expected in most of the upper parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Cold and dry weather will prevail in Islamabad while misty during morning hours.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province while very cold in upper districts.

Dense fog is likely to persist in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Laki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas.

In Punjab, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province while very cold and dry weather in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Mangla, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings.

Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most districts of the province due to dense fog.

Im Balochistan, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province while very cold in northern districts.

In Sindh, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. Fog/smog is likely to persist in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kashmore and Padidan.

In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, very cold and dry weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. However, light rain occurred in south Punjab.

The rainfall (mm) recorded was Punjab: Rahimyar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan 02.

The lowest minimum temperatures were Leh, Skardu -08C, Gupis, Kalam -06, Gilgit -05, Astore 04, Dir and Zhob -03.