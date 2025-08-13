Department asked to provide record of employees dismissed from services

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Human Rights, Aftab Alam Advocate, has said that all departments must present detailed records of employees dismissed under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees Removal from Services Act 2025, and that the Finance Department should take concrete measures in this regard.

He emphasized his determination to uphold the rule of law to ensure transparency, and said that the Act should be put into effect as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in Peshawar regarding the practical implementation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees Removal from Services Act 2025.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Higher education Meena Khan Afridi, Minister for Public Health Engineering Pakhtun Yar, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal Utman Khail, Secretary of the Law Department Akhtar Saeed Turk, and officials from the Law, Finance, Higher Education, and Establishment Departments, among others.

On the occasion, Meena Khan Afridi stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees Removal from Services Act 2025 must be implemented within 15 days.

He clarified that, under the laws and regulations, the Act will be enforced equally across all departments and that any form of discrimination will be avoided.

The provincial minister further said that posts whose cancellation is disputed should be referred to the Anomaly Committee to ensure a fair decision.

Officials from the Establishment Department gave a detailed briefing on the steps taken so far for the Act’s implementation and related court rulings. Minister for Public Health Engineering Pakhtun Yar noted that staff recruited at the University of Bannu are exempted from the Act, which he termed illegal, and called for action on the matter.

During the meeting, the Higher Education Department presented cases from various universities, according to which several universities recommended retaining staff based on recruitment justifications, legal considerations, Election Commission permission, court orders, and academic requirements. These institutions included the Institute of Management Sciences, Bacha Khan University, Islamia College Peshawar, University of Bannu, Shuhada APS University of Technology, University of Haripur, Women University Mardan, FATA University, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Upper Dir, University of Agriculture Peshawar, University of Malakand, University of Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, University of Chitral, University of Science and Technology Bannu, University of Swat, Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, and PAF-IAST.

In most of these institutions, recruitments were made based on Election Commission NOCs, previously issued advertisements, court rulings, or academic needs, while in some cases tests and interviews had been completed before the caretaker government took charge.

The Higher Education Department recommended retaining posts whose removal could disrupt academic activities or institutional continuity. However, certain contract employees at the University of Lakki Marwat and the University of Agriculture D.I. Khan have either been removed upon expiry of their contracts or their removal has been recommended.

APP/aqk