Department Asked To Provide Record Of Employees Dismissed From Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Human Rights, Aftab Alam Advocate, has said that all departments must present detailed records of employees dismissed under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees Removal from Services Act 2025, and that the Finance Department should take concrete measures in this regard.
He emphasized his determination to uphold the rule of law to ensure transparency, and said that the Act should be put into effect as soon as possible.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in Peshawar regarding the practical implementation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees Removal from Services Act 2025.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Higher education Meena Khan Afridi, Minister for Public Health Engineering Pakhtun Yar, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal Utman Khail, Secretary of the Law Department Akhtar Saeed Turk, and officials from the Law, Finance, Higher Education, and Establishment Departments, among others.
On the occasion, Meena Khan Afridi stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees Removal from Services Act 2025 must be implemented within 15 days.
He clarified that, under the laws and regulations, the Act will be enforced equally across all departments and that any form of discrimination will be avoided.
The provincial minister further said that posts whose cancellation is disputed should be referred to the Anomaly Committee to ensure a fair decision.
Officials from the Establishment Department gave a detailed briefing on the steps taken so far for the Act’s implementation and related court rulings. Minister for Public Health Engineering Pakhtun Yar noted that staff recruited at the University of Bannu are exempted from the Act, which he termed illegal, and called for action on the matter.
During the meeting, the Higher Education Department presented cases from various universities, according to which several universities recommended retaining staff based on recruitment justifications, legal considerations, Election Commission permission, court orders, and academic requirements. These institutions included the Institute of Management Sciences, Bacha Khan University, Islamia College Peshawar, University of Bannu, Shuhada APS University of Technology, University of Haripur, Women University Mardan, FATA University, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Upper Dir, University of Agriculture Peshawar, University of Malakand, University of Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, University of Chitral, University of Science and Technology Bannu, University of Swat, Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, and PAF-IAST.
In most of these institutions, recruitments were made based on Election Commission NOCs, previously issued advertisements, court rulings, or academic needs, while in some cases tests and interviews had been completed before the caretaker government took charge.
The Higher Education Department recommended retaining posts whose removal could disrupt academic activities or institutional continuity. However, certain contract employees at the University of Lakki Marwat and the University of Agriculture D.I. Khan have either been removed upon expiry of their contracts or their removal has been recommended.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up 80.2%
MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE
Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life
The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Public crowds MCI stalls as free national flags distributed4 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Umrani calls for national unity on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
Adviser on Environment & Climate Change congratulates entire nation on occasion of ID4 minutes ago
-
Over 900 liters of contaminated milk, 2,000 liters of counterfeit beverages seized4 minutes ago
-
Shura Hamdard discusses ways to solve urban problems4 minutes ago
-
Department asked to provide record of employees dismissed from services4 minutes ago
-
AIOU’s Academic Council Approves New academic programs4 minutes ago
-
NCSW marks Independence Day honouring women’s role launches “Aik Beti, Aik Shajar” drive4 minutes ago
-
Police spent Rs 1.43b on welfare of force, families in 2025 so far14 minutes ago
-
Salik Hussain highlights unity as core values behind Pakistan’s victories14 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur Press Club organizing Independence Day’s ceremonies14 minutes ago
-
Police finalise security plan for Chehlum, Urs Data Sahib24 minutes ago