Earthquake Strikes Different Cities In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2024 | 03:23 PM

The affected regions encompassed Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Attock, Mardan, Mianwali, and various other cities.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2024) In a significant seismic event, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake on the rector scale jolted several cities in Pakistan, including Lahore, Islamabad, Swat, and others.

The reports indicated that tremors were also felt in DI Khan, Bannu, Hangu, Diamar, Para Chinar, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhakkar, Nowshera, Muzaffarabad, and the Neelam Valley of Azad Kashmir.

Additionally, areas such as Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Gujranwala, Kohat, Sargodha, and Abbottabad experienced the impact of the earthquake.

The quake, with a depth of 213km, originated from the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Despite the intensity of the seismic activity, there have been no reported casualties or property damage at this time.

The residents, however, were seen exiting buildings, reciting Holy verses as a precautionary measure.

