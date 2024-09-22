KMU conducts successful MDCAT for admissions to medical and dental colleges of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) was successfully conducted under the supervision of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar for admissions to medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The test was held here on Sunday in seven cities across the province at 13 centers, with a total of 42,329 students participating.

The MDCAT, held for admissions to all public and private medical and dental colleges in the province, was conducted across seven cities: Peshawar, Abbottabad, Kohat, Chakdara, Mardan, Swat, and Dera Ismail Khan. In total, 42,329 students, including 23,339 boys and 18,990 girls, participated in the said test.

Details reveal that the test took place at six centers in Peshawar: Islamia Collegiate School, Pakistan Forest Institute, University College for Boys, University Public School, CECOS University Industrial Estate, and Government Higher Secondary school No. 1, Peshawar city, where 19,415 students appeared. Other centers included Kabal cricket Ground and Iqra International University Odigram in Swat (5,834 students), Mardan (5,328 students), Lower Dir (2,528 students), Kohat (2,062 students), D.I. Khan (2,670 students), and Abbottabad (4,492 students).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Adeel Shah, Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsud, and Director General Health Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan, along with FIA, IB, and police officials, accompanied KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq and Registrar Inamullah Wazir during visits to all exam centers in Peshawar and the KMU control center.

They expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made for the test.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq thanked KMU staff, the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, divisional and deputy commissioners, RPOs, DPOs, traffic police, and security agencies (FIA, IB, Special Branch) for their cooperation in the smooth conduct of the test. He stated that the successful and transparent organization of the test was a major challenge, and they are grateful to Almighty Allah for its smooth completion.

He also acknowledged the flawless security arrangements by the Home Department, police, traffic police, and intelligence agencies, including FIA, IB, and the Special Branch, which ensured the peaceful conduct of the exam. No untoward incidents were reported from any center.

Walk-through gates, metal detectors, mobile jammers and thorough body searches were conducted at the entry points of the centers, while bomb disposal squads and security agencies played a crucial role in ensuring the success of the test. Both students and parents expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by KMU and various Federal and provincial departments, appreciating their performance.

It is worth mentioning that the exam paper and the answer key have been uploaded on the KMU website, allowing students to calculate their results using the provided carbon copy of their answer sheets. The final results will be announced within 72 hours and will be available on KMU’s official website.

APP/vak