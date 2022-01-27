UrduPoint.com

NAB Fully Supports Development, Opposes Corruption:Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 09:02 PM

National accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the Bureau fully supported development and opposed corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :National accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the Bureau fully supported development and opposed corruption.

The NAB chairman, in a statement said the Bureau had great respect for the business community, which was playing an important role in the country's progress.

It was evident from the fact that he had not only addressed business community at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in Karachi, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry but also held meetings with the delegations of FPCCI, Flour Mills Association, Cotton Ginners Association, and Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

NAB, he said, had referred the cases of Income Tax, Sales Tax and Under Invoicing to the Federal Bureau of Revenue for appropriate action as per law.

He said a special desk under the supervision of a director was established at NAB Headquarters in Islamabad to address the complaints of business community. The business community leaders had always lauded his efforts for taking personal interest in addressing their problems timely, he added.

He said the performance of NAB had been appreciated by reputed national and international organizations.

As per a survey of Gillani and Gallup, 59 percent people had shown trust in NAB.

He said currently, 1,237 references of NAB were under trial in the accountability courts throughout the country having approximately worth of Rs 1,353 billion. During the tenure of present management, the Bureau had recovered Rs 539 billion directly and indirectly which was a record achievement.

NAB, he said, was determined to eradicate corruption, money laundering, cheating the public at large, assets beyond known sources of income, illegal housing societies and Modarba scandals.

He said the illegal housing societies had neither handed over plots to affectees nor returned their hard earned money. The poor investors were running from pillar to post to get their money back. However, NAB had returned billions of rupees to the affectees after recovering from illegal housing societies which were working in Lahore, Multan, Sukkur, Quetta, Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other areas of the country.�"NAB has no�affiliation with any individual, party or organization. NAB officers are working with renewed energy for eradication of corruption from the country considering it as their national duty," he added.

