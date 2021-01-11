UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Expresses Concerns Over MDCAT Exams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:57 PM

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Monday expressed its concerns over holding of Pakistan Medical Commission's (PMC) Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examination that took place at the designated centres throughout the country

The committee meeting which was chaired by Khalid Magsi, directed the PMC to resolve the issues of students related with the MDCAT examinations.

Other members of the committee were of view that there is general perception that questions were out of course and need to re-examine MDCAT test for satisfaction of students.

Earlier, officials from PMC briefed the committee about the MDCAT examination. They said that as many as 121,310 students have appeared for the test out of total registered 126,025 students in addition to the 138 students who tested positive for COVID-19 and were deferred to appear in the special MDCAT examination.

He said that the test centres were set up in Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gwadar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Haripur, Hassanabdal, Hyderabad, Karachi, Kharian, Jhelum, Lahore, Larkana, Mirpur, Mirpur Khas, Multan, Muzaffarabad, Nawabshah, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Rahimyar Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Sukkur and Swat.

They said that entry exam comprised 200 multiple-choice questions with the candidates given two hours to answer them. There was no negative marking while each MCQ carrying five marks, with having 80 Biology questions, Chemistry 60, Physics 40, and English 20.

