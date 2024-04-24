NDMA issues advisory for public during rain spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued an advisory for public precautionary measures to be taken during rain spell predicted during the ongoing week from April 25-30.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) projection and weather outlook of NMDA's National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), a westerly wave affecting the country from April 25 to 30, bringing significant rainfall and thunderstorm.

However, regions in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and Kashmir were expected to face heavy to moderate rains, windstorm, and hailstorm, with snowfall over high mountains.

The forecast indicates that due to these weather system, rain, wind and thunderstorm expected in Noushki Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Killa Safiullah, Chaman, Zhob, Ziarat, Gawadar, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran, Chaghi, Kalat, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai in Balochistan, to experience heavy to moderate rains from April 24 to 27.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain, windstorm and thunderstorm is expected in the areas of Dera Ismail Khan, Swabi, Kohistan, Mardan, Shangla, Charsadda, Swat, and Nowshera, Haripur, Buner, Bajour, Mehmand, Karak, Peshawar and Kurram from 25 to 29 April.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places. Rain, windstorm and thunderstorm is also expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir with snowfall over high mountains from April 26 to 29.

Moreover, heavy to moderate rain was expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jehlum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore,Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Tobataik Singh, Jhang, Khushab Sargodha Mianwali, Pak Pattan and Sahiwal from April 26 to 29.

In light of above, NDMA advised preparedness for potential floods and landslides, especially in Upper KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan. Authorities should ensure readiness to respond to emergencies, with machinery and staff pre-positioned in vulnerable areas.

"Residents near riverbanks and nullahs should be aware of rising water levels and evacuate if necessary.

Citizens are urged to exercise caution, avoid weak structures and waterways, and stay updated on weather conditions. Farmers, livestock owners, tourists, and travellers should take protective measures for their safety and property. For ongoing updates, follow local advisories," it said.