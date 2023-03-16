Rain lashes capital; turns weather pleasant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Rain of light to moderate intensity in Islamabad like other parts of the country with occasional gaps, decreasing the day temperatures significantly and turning the weather pleasant.

The rain-wind-thunderstorm of moderate to high intensity started in the Federal capital during midnight and continued till the day time with gaps and decreased intensity.

The unexpected hailstorm also struck the federal capital in the midnight accompanied by rain and lightning causing problems for the loose infrastructures and vehicles.

Haris Khan, a resident of Islamabad, said "The unexpected hailstorm accompanied with strong wind in the midnight not only dropped the mercury but also damaged my temporary rooftop tin shelter, causing severe disturbance for my family".

The temporary shelter was being used as a store room as I didn't have enough space for storage of essential stuff.

But now as the month of Holy Ramzan is approaching fast, it is difficult to repair the damaged shelter and we are compelled to face space congestion issue till its maintenance.

The rain has also increased the sale of popular delights like samosas, pakoras, fish, jalebi, soup etc. with huge rush at the famous eateries.

A large number of people are also visiting recreational spots including Damn-i-Koh, Pir Sohawa, Lake View Park, Rawal Dam and Pakistan Monument with family to enjoy the pleasant weather.

Amina Farrukh, a house wife said, "Although most of the people were concerned about increasing temperatures as per some reports but this rain spell is a sigh of relief for most of people who were worried about the hot weather conditions during the month of Ramzan".

She said, this rain spell has evoked a hope that the weather will remain pleasant in the month of Ramzan especially in the first Ashra.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the country during March 16-20, decreasing the day temperatures up to six to eight degree Celsius.

The rain is the result of a westerly wave entered the upper parts of the country on Thursday, gripping upper and central parts on March 17 and may persist till March 20.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in various parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan from March 16-20.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain-wind-dust/thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore from March 16-20. While rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Bahawalpur from March 17-19.

In Sindh, wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, and Karachi from March 17-19.

In Balochistan, wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman, and Pishin from March 17-19.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from March 16-20.

About the possible impacts, the PMD revealed that wind-hailstorm may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops in the country.

The day temperature is likely to fall 06-08 C during the spell. The rain will be beneficial for the Barani areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The possibility of Landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galliyat cannot be ruled out during the forecast period.

The met office has advised the tourists to remain more cautious during the forecast period. The concerned authorities have also been advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.