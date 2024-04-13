Rain, thunderstorm predicted for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The meteorological Department has predicted rain-windstorm and thunderstorms most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the meteorological department, rainstorms and thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Abbottabad, Manshera, Swat, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand.

Same weather conditions are expected in Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, D I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and Kurram.

The weather situation is attributed to a strong westerly wave that may grip most parts of the country from April 13 to April 15.

The heavy rainfall may generate floods in Dir, Swat, Chitral and Kohistan. Concerned authorities have been issued directives to remain alert to meet any untoward incidents.

Farmers are also been advised to take precautionary measures in the predicted weather conditions.