Rain, Wind, Thunderstorm Predicted In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Met Office on Wednesday predicted rains, wind, thunderstorm and few heavy falls with snowfall over high mountains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till 29.
It said that rains, wind are thunderstorm expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, DI Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasion gaps from April 25 to 29.
In the wake of the forecast, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had issued an alert letter to all the district administrations instructing to take precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or properties.
It feared the possibility of land sliding in hilly areas especially in Galliyat and directed the district administration to cancel holidays of all the emergency and rescue staff as well as the officials of departments concerned.
PDMA said that heavy rainfalls could generate flash floods in local nullahs, streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Mansehra and Kohistan also advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to the upper areas during the rain spell.
Farmers were advised to manage their crops keeping in view the weather conditions.
