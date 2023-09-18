Renowned architect Abdur Rahman Hye remembered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Renowned architect Abdur Rahman Hye popularly known as A.R. Hye was remembered on Monday on the occasion of his death anniversary.

He is considered as pioneer of institutional architecture in Pakistan.

Born on December 17, 1919 Abdur Rahman Hye graduated from Sir J. J. College of Architecture, Bombay and then traveled to the United Kingdom.

He completed his architecture degree from the University of Edinburgh in 1951 and was awarded a membership of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

Hye specialized in tropical architecture at the Architectural Association school of Architecture in London in the 1960s.

When Pakistan got independence, he moved to Pakistan and tried to establish himself on the architectural forefront of the newly born state.

One of the biggest tasks he was granted on his return was to design and build the infrastructure of the new country.

Later on in 1958, Hye joined the government and became the first chief architect of the government of Pakistan.

He designed many architectural buildings which were government sponsored across the country in cities like Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Jhelum, Multan. Gujrat, Faisalabad and Hyderabad.

Some of the buildings designed by A R Hye included Nishtar Medical College, Multan, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur,Auditorium of Lahore College for Women University, Addition in the buildings of APAPW College for Women, Officers Housing, GOR III Shadman, Lahore, Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, Dhaka and Buildings at Mayo Hospital, Lahore He retired from Federal service in 1981. Later on he lived a few years in the United States of America but finally settled in Islamabad in 1995. He lived a peaceful life in Islamabad in a house designed by himself.

A R Hye took his last breath on September 18, 2008 in Islamabad.