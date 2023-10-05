SNGPL cuts off another 114 meters over gas pilfererage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in its ongoing crackdown against gas theft,

disconnected another 114 connections in Punjab, KP and Islamabad, imposing fine worth

Rs 5.95 million while 333 under billing cases processed.

According to SNGPL spokesman, the teams continued raids in Lahore, and cut off 7 connections

over illegal use of gas and 4 disconnected on using compressors and 31 under billing cases processed.

The teams cut off 18 connections in Sheikhupura, 17 in Multan and 51 in Peshawar over different

violations.

The teams also took action against 9 violators in Rawalpindi and 3 in Mardan.

The regional team disconnected 7 meters in Gujranwala, 3 in Sargodha and 2 in Sialkot.

The company cut off 12 connections in Islamabad, 4 in Sahiwal and 5 in Faisalabad.