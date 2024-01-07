Open Menu

SNGPL Cuts Off Another 347 Connections For Gas Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) In a relentless effort to curb gas theft, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) conducted a series of targeted raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad.

During the crackdown, around 347 unauthorised connections were disconnected, and fine of Rs 3.47 million were imposed. SNGLP’s spokesperson told media here on Sunday, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 13 connections on illegal use of gas while another 23 on use of compressor. In Rawalpindi and Islamabad the team disconnected 98 connections on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.30 million have been booked against gas theft cases. In Multan 25 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 25 on use of compressor.

The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.050 million against gas theft cases.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 93 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and also imposed fine of Rs 3.05 million against gas theft cases. In Mardan the regional team disconnected 4 connections on illegal use of gas while another 12 on use of compressor.

In Sahiwal, three connections were disconnected on compressor use. In Faisalabad three connections were disconnected on compressor use. In Sheikhupura 47 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.03million booked against gas theft cases. The regional team of Sargodha disconnected a connection on illegal use of gas.

