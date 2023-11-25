Symposium on Gastroenterology & GI-endoscopy concluded at SMBBMU Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The Department of Gastroenterology & GI-endoscopy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, organized 1st symposium on the topic “Inflammatory Bowel Diseases epidemiology to updates”, in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology & GI-endoscopy(PSG), held at CMC auditorium, on Saturday. ,

The Vice-Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah presided over the symposium and the President Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology & GI-endoscopy and Dean Faculty of Gastroenterology College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Professor Ghias Un Nabi Tayyab was the chief guest on the occasion. While the guest of honor of the symposium was Professor Sher Rahman.

In which expert doctors and professors, post-graduate students, students of the CMC Larkana and other doctors/professors from different universities and hospitals of the Country attended the two-day symposium.

Where panel of experts, consultants and postgraduates from various cities of the Country including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Gambat and Khairpur participated in the symposium

and Shared their experiences.

The chief organizer of the symposium and head of the department of Gastroenterology & GI-endoscopy Dr. Ali Haider Baloch and the assistant professor, Dr. Sultan Ahmad Chandio were the secretary organizing committee of the programme.

The symposium also had two special workshops in which colonoscopy specialist Prof. Dr. Shahid Sarwar, Assistant Prof. Dr. Jund Mushtaq, Dr. Yasir Muhammad, Dr. Ghulam Abbas and Prof. Dr. Ali Haider Baloch gave live learning and experimented on the endoscopic machine and experience on the endoscopic machine and increases the self-confidence and knowledge of the doctors and post-graduate students.

While the second workshop was held on inflammatory bowel disease in children, in which Dr. Kamran Sadiq from of Aga Khan Hospital, highlighted various aspects like prevalence and management of IBD in the pediatric age group and Professor Saifullah Jamro delivered lecture in the workshop. Professor Dr. Shantilal and Dr. Prince Misri Khan were the moderators.

Dr Lubna Kamani spoke on women empowerment in Gastroenterology in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Nusrat Shah said that due to these types of programs, the university is getting international recognition. She said we are making progress in research and this was the first symposium of its kind in Pakistan.

In her speech, Professor Shah welcomed the participants and appreciated the PSG for their efforts to provide a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to share knowledge, experience and research work from national and international leading consultants.

Speaking on the occasion President Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology & GI-endoscopy Professor Ghias Un Nabi Tayyab thanked SMBBMU Larkana management for providing such a magnificent facility to hold this conference.

He emphasized the importance of the symposium by saying that the presence of senior faculty members from all over the Country would provide the state of the art lecture and knowledge to the participants.

The organizer of the symposium and head of the Department of Gastrointestinal Liver, Professor Ali Haider Baloch called this symposium a stepping stone for its subject and expected that similar programs will be held in other renowned universities of Pakistan following the steps we have taken in this regard.