UrduPoint.com

2,080 Players To Feature In Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament 2023

Muhammad Rameez Published June 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

2,080 players to feature in Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament 2023

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Regional Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament 2023 is set to commence tomorrow, bringing together aspiring young cricket talents from across the nation. The tournament will take place simultaneously in 15 regions, with Hyderabad region hosting the matches from 19 June onwards.

This prestigious tournament serves as a platform for showcasing the immense potential and skill of budding cricketers in the country. A total of 2,080 players have been selected to participate in the tournament, featuring 104 teams, the squads of which have been selected after nationwide trials conducted earlier this year.

The performing players from the trial matches underwent a medical examination after which the top 20 players were chosen to represent their respective sides in the 104-team tournament.

To be eligible for participation, players born on or after 1 September 2004 have been selected.

The 16 regions include Abbottabad (seven districts), AJK (five districts), Bahawalpur (seven districts), Dera Murad Jamali (five districts), Faisalabad (six districts), FATA (10 districts), Hyderabad (seven districts), Islamabad (four zones and one district), Karachi (seven zones), Lahore (three zones; six teams), Larkana (six districts), Multan (seven districts), Peshawar (five districts), Quetta (10 districts), Rawalpindi (four districts) and Sialkot (seven districts).

The Regional Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament follows a competitive format where the top team from each region will be declared winners.

Moreover, the tournament serves as a gateway to even greater opportunities. The outstanding performers from the Regional Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament will earn a chance to play in the Inter-Region U19 Championship (three-day) and Inter-Region U19 Cup (one-day) tournaments, a nationwide event that will be held from August to October 2023. This championship will provide a stage for the brightest talents to shine and gain recognition on a national level.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta FATA Abbottabad Young Hyderabad Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Larkana Sialkot Dera Murad Jamali Azad Jammu And Kashmir June August September October Event From Top

Recent Stories

Shan Masood’s unbeaten 95 clinches victory for Y ..

Shan Masood’s unbeaten 95 clinches victory for Yorkshire

9 minutes ago
 UAE, Bahrain foster exchange of knowledge, experti ..

UAE, Bahrain foster exchange of knowledge, expertise in sustainable development

14 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint coope ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint cooperation with Vietnamese Prime M ..

44 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpart

44 minutes ago
 DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformati ..

DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformation of utility sector

44 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.