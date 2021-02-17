UrduPoint.com
Trials For U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games Begin From Southern Districts

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Trials for U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games begin from southern districts

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The trials for 10 male and 7 female disciplines part of the forthcoming U21 Games got under way under the auspices of Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan wherein large number of male and female players turned up.

For the smooth conduct of the trials the selection committees constituted by Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi and Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah for each districts across KP would pay visit to monitor the players performance before short-listing them for selection in Games.

The Men's and Women's trials in connection with the U21 KP Games started from Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan, followed by other districts in which a large number of players from seven family and 10 mile games participated.

Trials are being conducted under the supervision of coaches of Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In women's games, trials will be held for selection of volleyball, netball, athletics, tug-of-war, badminton, table tennis and cricket teams while men's trials will be held for hockey, table tennis, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Wrestling, Basketball, Gymnastics, Wushu and Weightlifting.

Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Amin Khan Ghandapur, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Arifullah Awan graced the occasion as guests and formally inaugurated the trials at Ratha Kalachi Sports Complex Dera Ismail Khan. Former Tehsil Nazim Umar Amin Khan and Assistant Commissioner Nawab Sameer Khan, Regional Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Khan Betani, players, teaching staff of various schools and colleges, officials, members of the selection committee of various Games, both male and female were also present.

Talking to media, Director Sports Female Games KP Rashida Ghaznavi said that trials for the second phase of U21 Games which is scheduled on March 30 to April 7, 2021 under the auspices of Directorate of Sports KP.

She said directives issued by the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed regarding ensuring open opportunities to be given to each and every male and female players born after January 1, 2002 to participate in the trials.

Rashida said that the selection should be made on merit.

She said the trials started from Dera Ismail Khan. The trials committee headed by Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah with other members comprising Senior Coach Syed Jaffer Shah, AD Sports Zakir Ullah, Barkat Shah, Yasir Aziz, Aimal Khan, Sabir Ali Gymnastics, Abid Khan, Amir, Niamat Ullah, Alamzaib, Taimur Khan, Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Sabz Ali, women coaches including Women's Fatima Khan, Amna Khan, Bushra Ali.

She said that trials would continue until March 10 in all 35 districts as per schedule. Bannu, Lakki Marwat on February 18, North Waziristan on February 19, Kohat and Karak on February 20, Orakzai and Karrum on February 21, Hangu on February 22, Peshawar and Khyber on February 23, Mohmand on February 24, Charsadda and Nowshera. February 26, Mardan and Swabi February 25, Buner and Malakand February 27, Swat March 1 , March 2 of Shangla, March 3 of Dir Payan and Bajaur, March 4 of Upper Dir and Chitral Payan, March 5 of Chitral Bala, March 7 of Haripur and Abbottabad, March 8 of Mansehra and Batgram, Kohistan Payan and Kohistan Bala. The trials of Koliya Pals and Turgar will be held on March 10.

