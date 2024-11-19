Ubaid takes 8-fer, Qasim, Bilal stroke centuries in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Lahore Whites’ pacer Ubaid Shah ran riot with the ball as he took 8-79 against Larkana, registering his maiden first-class five-wicket haul, at the Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad on opening day of the fifth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Lahore Whites’ pacer Ubaid Shah ran riot with the ball as he took 8-79 against Larkana, registering his maiden first-class five-wicket haul, at the Marghzar cricket Ground, Islamabad on opening day of the fifth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25.

Ubaid, who bowled 19.4 overs for 79 runs, helped his team bundle out Larkana for 202 in 58.4 overs. At Stumps, Lahore Whites were 121-1.

At Gohati Cricket Stadium, Swabi, Qasim Akram (109, 87b, 18x4s, 2x6s) scored his fifth first-class century against FATA to power Lahore Blues to 287 all out in 64.2 overs. FATA’s Arshadullah bagged 5-89 in 22.2 overs. At the close of play FATA were 52-2 in 15 overs.

Abbottabad’s Mohammad Bilal stroked a crucial century to help his team post 290 in 62.5 overs against Hyderabad at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad. He also partnered with skipper Usman Khalid (62, 76b, 9x4s 1x6) for an 88-run seventh-wicket stand to lift his team from 139-6. In turn, Hyderabad were 59-1 at stumps.

Quetta’s Jalat Khan bagged 5-28 in 27.4 overs as he ran through the DM Jamali batting line-up to bowl them out for 144 after Abid Ali top-scored with 67 off 176 balls. In turn, Danish Aziz took four wickets to reduce Quetta to 73-4 in 21 overs at the close of play.

Musa Khan (6-51) bagged his third consecutive first-class five-wicket haul as he helped Islamabad to skittle Faisalabad for 202 in 47.5 overs at the National Cricket Ground, Islamabad. In reply, Islamabad were 72-5 in 21 overs.

Elsewhere, at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi, Peshawar notched 351 runs for seven wickets in 93 overs with the help of half-centuries from Sajjad Ibraheem, Zubair Khan and Israrullah. At Charsadda, Multan had a productive day against AJK, closing the day unscathed with 117 runs on the board in 22 overs in reply to AJK’s 188 all out. Sialkot bundled out Karachi Blues for 171 before closing the day with 59 runs on the board for the loss of one wicket. Karachi Whites dismissed Bahawalpur for 248 in 72.3 overs as Mohammad Sheharyar top-scored with 95, before an early close of play.

Scores in brief (Day 1 of 4): Lahore Whites vs Larkana, Marghzar Cricket Ground, Pool A- Larkana 202 all out, 58.4 overs (Faraz Aziz 36, Akbar-ur-Rehman 35, Mohsin Raza 35, Umar Waheed 26, Bilal Irshad 23, Mohammad Nawaz 22; Ubaid Shah 8-79).

Lahore Whites 121-1, 26 overs (Attyab Ahmed 61 not out, Gauhar Hafeez 50 not out).

Islamabad vs Faisalabad, National Ground, Islamabad, Pool A- Faisalabad 202 all out, 47.5 overs (Atiq-ur-Rehman 61, Faheem Ashraf 39, Hammad Hamza 21, Mohammad Kashif 20; Musa Khan 6-51, Nusratullah 3-48). Islamabad 72-5, 21 overs (Faizan Riaz 25 not out; Faheem Ashraf 2-9, Shehzad Gul 2-31).

Abbottabad vs Hyderabad, Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad Pool A- Abbottabad 290 all out, 62.5 overs (Mohammad Bilal 102, Khalid Usman 62, Khayam Khan 35, Shahab Khan 28; Mustafa Nasir 3-50, Mohammad Waqar 3-57, Shehryar Baloch 3-84). Hyderabad 59-1, 13 overs (Haris Khan 30 not out).

Peshawar vs Rawalpindi, Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Group B- Peshawar 351-7, 93 overs (Sajjad Ibraheem 73, Zubair Khan 69, Israrullah 62, Maaz Sadaqat 43, Mohamamd Haris 37 not out, Sajid Khan 33 not out; Mehran Mumtaz 3-91, Mohammad Faizan 2-49).

Bahawalpur vs Karachi Whites, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, Pool B- Bahawalpur 248 all out, 72.3 overs (Mohammad Sheharyar 95, Muhammad Imran 60, Abid Ali 49, Mohammad Asif 4-88, Aftab Ibrahim 3-41).

Multan vs AJK, Ashfaq Cricket Ground Sirdheri, Charsadda, Group B- AJK 188 all out, 55.2 overs (Hasan Raza 82, Usman

Salahuddin 25, Qazi Muhammad Arbqan 23; Huzaifa Ayub 4-64, Tahir Hussain 3-26, Mohammad Ismail 2-59). Multan 117-0, 22 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 57 not out, Zain Abbas 56 not out).

Lahore Blues vs FATA, Gohat Cricket Stadium, Swabi, Pool C- Lahore Blues 287 all out, 64.2 overs (Qasim Akram 109, Imran Butt 46, Umar Siddiq 29, Mohammad Saleem 24, Junaid Ali 21; Arshadullah 5-89, Afaq Afridi 2-72). FATA 52-2, 15 overs (Jamshed Ali 19 not out, Mohammad Usman 17 not out; Mohammad Abbas 2-17).

Karachi Blues vs Sialkot, Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Group C- Karachi Blues 171 all out, 47.4 overs (Fawad Alam 60, Saifullah Bangash 33, Kashif Ali 28; Mohammad Ali 4-51, Amad Butt 3-33, Shoaib Akhtar 3-51). Sialkot 59-1, 14 overs (Azan Awais 23, Ashir Mehmood 17 not out; Tabish Khan 1-13).

Quetta vs DM Jamali, Railway Cricket Ground, Haripur, Group C- DM Jamali 144 all out, 69.4 overs (Abid Ali 67, Taimur Ali 39; Jalat Khan 5-28, Najeebullah Achakzai 4-36). Quetta 73-4, 21 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 22 not out; Danish Aziz 4-22).