Cold, cloudy weather likely in most parts of KP: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and cloudy weather in most of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain with snow (over the hills) is expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Orakzai, Khyber, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.

I. Khan, North and South Waziristan districts, says a Friday morning's report of the regional meteorological center.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in most parts of the province,light rain with snowfall over the hill occurred at few places in Malakand division. On Friday the lowest minimum temperature-10�C was recorded in Kalam.