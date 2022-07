Heavy rains expected in various parts of country

Widespread heavy rain was expected in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while more scattered rain-wind is likely in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Widespread heavy rain was expected in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while more scattered rain-wind is likely in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Zhob and Lasbella. While hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours, was Punjab; Gujranwala 135, Mangla 128, Hafizabad 114, Islamabad (Airport 91, Zero Point 36, Golra 22, Saidpur 20), Attock 76, Bahawalnagar 75, Kasur 65, Chakwal 60, Lahore (Tajpura 115, Paniwala Talab 108, Lakshmi Chowk 106, Gulshan Ravi 93, Chowk Nakhuda 92, Nishter Town 88, Mughalpura 83, Upper Mall 82, Johar Town 79, Samanabad 65, Head Office Wasa 61, Airport 59, Iqbal Town 45, City 41), Sialkot (Airport 45, City 33), Jhelum 42, Gujarat 42, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha 36, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 31, Chaklala 20), Bahawalpur (Airport 28, City 19), Murree 20, Narowal 18, Joharabad 12, Khanewal, Okara 04, Toba Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan 02, Sahiwal 01, Sindh: Chhor 85, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Badin 10, Khairpur 05, Mirpur Khas 04, Jacobabad, Rohri 02, Sukkur 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 36, Cherat 24, Parachinar 19, Saidu Sharif 18, Dir (Upper 15, Lower 05), Malam Jabba 13, Balakot 10, Kalam 09, Bannu 04, Peshawar 02, Drosh 02, Takht Bai, Mirkhani 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 16, Muzaffarabad (City 13, Airport 09), Kotli 09, Garhi Dupatta 05, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 11, Gilgit 04, Balochistan: Zhob 10 and Lasbella 02.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi 46 C, Jacobabad, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Khairpur 42 C and Larkana 41 C.