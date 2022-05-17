Hot, partly cloudy weather likely in most parts of KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast very hot and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast very hot and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm along with dust storm and strong gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur and Khyber districts.

Similarly, rain-thunderstorm along with dust storm and strong gusty winds is also expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DIKhan, Tank, North & South Waziristan and Kurram districts in afternoon, evening and night, says a morning report issued by the meteorological center.

During the last 24 hours, hot and partly cloudy weather occurred in most of the provinces.