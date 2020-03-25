UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast In Most Parts On Thursday

Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:23 PM

Partly Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Partly Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, however, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, East Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Karachi. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Joharabad 87, Murree 23, Noorpurthal 19, Multan 14, Okara, Attock 12, Kasur 10, Islamabad (Golra 23, A.P 19, Saidpur 12, Bokra 09, Z.P 09), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 09, Shamsabad 06), Bahawalnagar 09, Kot Addu 06, Sahiwal 05, Lahore 04, Sialkot (AP 04, City 03), T.

T.Singh, D.G.Khan 03, Chakwal, Jhang, Gujaranwala, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Jhelum, M.B.Din 02, Gujrat 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 67, Gahridupatta 43, Kotli 20, Muzaffarabad (AP 22, City 15), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 35, Pattan 31, Malamjabba 30, Kalam 22, Balakot 19, Dir (upper 14, lower 09), Parachinar 13, Cherat 11, Mirkhani, Bannu 09, Chitral, D.I.Khan 06, Tahktbai 03, Peshawar 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 08, Sibbi 06, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 04, Bagrote 03, Gupis, Skardu 01, Sindh: Karachi (Surjani 02, Nazimabad, Masroor 01)Today's recorded lowest minimum temperatures (C) were st Kalam -01C & Malamjabba 01C.

