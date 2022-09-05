Partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2022 | 07:21 PM

The Met Office on Monday forecast mainly partly cloudy for most parts of the province during the next 24 to 48 hours

However, fairly widespread to moderate and heavy rain-thunderstorm are likely with isolated heavy falls to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Chitral, Kurram, Mohmand and Bajaur districts.

Scattered to fairly widespread rain-thunderstorm is likely to occur over Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Hangu, Karak and Orakzai districts while isolated to scattered light and moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorm over DIKhan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

The Met Office warned that heavy rain could possibly generate flooding in local nullahs, main streams and might trigger land sliding in hilly areas of the province.

During the last 24 hours, the chief amount of rainfall was recorded as Peshawar 04mm, Mardan 07, Saidu Sharif 12, Kakul 92, Dir 02 and Malamjabba 06.

Meanwhile the river water flow was reported normal in all the rivers while the water level situation in Tarbela was also recorded normal.

