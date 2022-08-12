PMD forecasts rain shower in isolated places of country

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in most parts of Sindh, Balochistan, while at isolated places in south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in most parts of Sindh, Balochistan, while at isolated places in south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) an isolated heavy falls are also likely in Sindh and Balochistan during the period.

PMD warned, that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas during the forecast period.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in most districts of the Sindh province. Heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Dadu, Hyderabad and Karachi.

Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in most districts of the Balochistan. However, heavy falls are likely at scattered places in Barkhan, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Kech and Makran during the period.

Hot and humid weather is expected in Islamabad during day time, while few chances of rain-wind/thundershower during night.

While, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the Punjab province.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan. Heavy falls are likely in D.G.Khan and surroundings during the period.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohat and Kurram.

PMD informed that Rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir During, past 24-hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Sindh, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

However, rainfall (mm) recorded in Sindh: Karachi (Quaidabad 40, Gulshan-e-Hadid 28, Faisal Base 23, Saddar 22, Jinnah Terminal 20, Airport 17, DHA 14, Korangi 10, University 09, Kemari 03, Sarjani, Saadi Town 02, Masroor Base, North Karachi 01), Tandojam 09, Thatta 08, Chhor 05, Mirpurkhas 04, Khairpur 03 , Sakrand 02, Badin, Hyderabad, Mithi 01, Punjab: Mangla 40, Gujrat 38, Sialkot (Airport), Mandi Bahauddin 20, Bhakkar 02, Murree 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 32, Malam Jabba 30, Dir (Upper 28, Lower 08), Saidu Sharif, Bannu 13, Parachinar 10, DI Khan (Airport) 03, Peshawar, Kalam, Mardan, Bacha Khan Airport, Mirkhani 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 26, Airport 20), Garhi Dupatta 01, Balochistan: Sibbi 11, Ormara 09, Lasbella 06, Kalat 02 and Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 09.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 42, Nokkundi 41, Dalbandin, Joharabad and Noorpurthal 40.