UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecasts Rain Shower In Isolated Places Of Country

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 08:26 PM

PMD forecasts rain shower in isolated places of country

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in most parts of Sindh, Balochistan, while at isolated places in south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in most parts of Sindh, Balochistan, while at isolated places in south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) an isolated heavy falls are also likely in Sindh and Balochistan during the period.

PMD warned, that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas during the forecast period.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in most districts of the Sindh province. Heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Dadu, Hyderabad and Karachi.

Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in most districts of the Balochistan. However, heavy falls are likely at scattered places in Barkhan, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Kech and Makran during the period.

Hot and humid weather is expected in Islamabad during day time, while few chances of rain-wind/thundershower during night.

While, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the Punjab province.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan. Heavy falls are likely in D.G.Khan and surroundings during the period.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohat and Kurram.

PMD informed that Rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir During, past 24-hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Sindh, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

However, rainfall (mm) recorded in Sindh: Karachi (Quaidabad 40, Gulshan-e-Hadid 28, Faisal Base 23, Saddar 22, Jinnah Terminal 20, Airport 17, DHA 14, Korangi 10, University 09, Kemari 03, Sarjani, Saadi Town 02, Masroor Base, North Karachi 01), Tandojam 09, Thatta 08, Chhor 05, Mirpurkhas 04, Khairpur 03 , Sakrand 02, Badin, Hyderabad, Mithi 01, Punjab: Mangla 40, Gujrat 38, Sialkot (Airport), Mandi Bahauddin 20, Bhakkar 02, Murree 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 32, Malam Jabba 30, Dir (Upper 28, Lower 08), Saidu Sharif, Bannu 13, Parachinar 10, DI Khan (Airport) 03, Peshawar, Kalam, Mardan, Bacha Khan Airport, Mirkhani 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 26, Airport 20), Garhi Dupatta 01, Balochistan: Sibbi 11, Ormara 09, Lasbella 06, Kalat 02 and Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 09.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 42, Nokkundi 41, Dalbandin, Joharabad and Noorpurthal 40.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Multan Islamabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Swat Murree Hyderabad Parachinar Gujrat Rahim Yar Khan Mansehra Kohat Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Dera Ghazi Khan Turbat Bahawalpur Sukkur Saidu Larkana Sialkot Mirpur Khas Bhakkar Mandi Bahauddin Jamshoro Thatta Badin Khairpur Dadu Barkhan Bolan Pasni Kalat Kohlu Khuzdar Loralai Muzaffarabad Dalbandin Awaran Panjgur Tharparkar Sakrand Korangi Saddar Balakot Garhi Dupatta Airport Rains

Recent Stories

Isra University organizes event in connection with ..

Isra University organizes event in connection with 75th Independence Day

33 seconds ago
 Khawaja Muhammad Asif for national pledge to furth ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif for national pledge to further strengthen country

35 seconds ago
 MEPCO to complete uplift projects worth Rs 2.40b i ..

MEPCO to complete uplift projects worth Rs 2.40b in current fiscal year

36 seconds ago
 5,000 to perform security duties on Aug 13, 14 : C ..

5,000 to perform security duties on Aug 13, 14 : CCPO

38 seconds ago
 President stresses use of EVMs for free, fair elec ..

President stresses use of EVMs for free, fair elections

19 minutes ago
 SSDO launches rickshaw campaign to create awarenes ..

SSDO launches rickshaw campaign to create awareness about human trafficking and ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.